Person injured during anti-Sterlite protests dies after 5 months

By
    Chennai, Oct 16: A person injured during anti-Sterlite protests in Thoothukudi on 22nd May passed away on Monday after being in the coma for five months.

    Justine was in coma for five months. Courtesy: ANI
    The victim, Justine was injured in lathi-charge by police during anti-Sterlite protests in Thoothukudi.  The total death toll in anti-Sterlite protest till now is 14.

    Thirteen people agitating against the expansion of the copper smelter were killed on May 22 and May 23 - prompting the state government to permanently shut down the plant days later. Several people were arrested for rioting, burning vehicles in the premises of the collectorate, pelting stones and damaging public property.

    The CBI has registered riot case against persons belonging to 20 organisations in Tamil Nadu over the connection with anti-Sterlite protests that were held in Thoothukudi in May 2018.

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 16, 2018, 9:30 [IST]
