    Perpetrators of Dabholkar, Pansare murders have ensured dissent is silenced: Bombay HC

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    Mumbai, July 05: The Bombay High Court has said that the perpetrators of the Narendra Dabholkar and Govind Pansare murders have ensured that dissent is silenced.

    File Photo of Narendra Dabholkar

    The court also observed that if anyone has a distinct opinion than the majority, then they could meet the same fate as Dabholkar, Pansage and Kalburgi. The observations were made by a Division Bench comprising Justices S C Dharmadhikari and Gautam Patel, while hearing a plea by the family members of Pansare and Dabholkar. The family members were seeking the supervision of the court in the probes being conducted into the murders.

    Narendra Dabholkar murder case: Supplementary charge-sheet filed against Andure, Kalaskar

    The counsel for the Central Bureau of Investigation, which is probing the Dabholkar murder case told the court that it would not give up easily. Attempts are on to arrest the main shooters. To this the Bench said that the CBI should take the assistance of all central agencies. It is the accused who is benefited due to the lack of coordination and proper understanding between the probe agencies at the central and state levels.

    The Bench observed that the perpetrators of these crimes have ensured that dissent is silenced, at least temporarily. If you voice a different and distinct opinion than that of the majority, then your fate will be like that of these eminent persons.

    Story first published: Friday, July 5, 2019, 9:44 [IST]
