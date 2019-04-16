Permit me to sell my kidney to bear election costs says this candidate

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Bhopal, Apr 16: An independent candidate has moved the Election Commission seeking permission to sell his kidney to raise funds to bear his election expense.

In his letter to the EC, Kishore Samrite said that the election expenditure limit of Rs 75 lakh is too expensive for him to bear. Samrite, who is contesting from the Balaghat seat in Madhya Pradesh further said that he be permitted to sell one of his kidneys to raise funds to contest the elections.

Samrite, had represented the Lanji assembly seat and had won on a Samajwadi Party ticket. He was facing murder charges and had back then contested the polls from jail and won.