Permission for Rahul Gandhi's rally in Bharatpur granted

Jaipur, Oct 8: Todabhim sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) Jagdish Arya, who had earlier denied permission for Congress president Rahul Gandhi's rally in Bharatpur, has now granted the permission, said reports. The rally is scheduled to be held tomorrow (October 9).

Gandhi is scheduled to cover Dholpur, Bharatpur and Dausa districts, travelling over 250 km, during the roadshow on October 8 and 9. The three districts have 16 assembly seats, of which a majority are with the BJP.

SDM had asked the Congress to procure a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the owner of the rally ground near Bayana, said reports.

"Gandhi will be on a two-day visit to Rajasthan. He will address a few meetings in Dholpur on October 9 and move towards Dausa by road. The next day he will have some programmes in Jaipur before addressing a big meeting in Bikaner," Rajasthan Congress president Sachin Pilot had said last week, as per a Hindustan Times report.