Permission granted for Sunny Leone to perform in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Sep 27: A show of actor Sunny Leone slated in Bangalore for November has run into trouble with a fringe Kannada outfit opposing it and another demanding more local flavour, after the cancellation of her new year eve show in 2017 over similar protests.

Speaking to media, Additional Commissioner, East, Bengaluru said,''Permission given for a program in which Sunny Leone is taking part. Organisers asked to take precautions on aspects of number of tickets to be sold, strict prohibition on sale of liquor in the area, programs shown at event to be scrutinized by police.''

She is scheduled to perform on 3 November at the event titled Purity and Expression being organised by Time Creations at the Manyata Tech Park.

According to Time Creations, who were the organisers last year too, the police have given permission for the coming event, billed as the "biggest party" of Bengaluru.

Sunny Leone's show on 31 December, 2017, also organised by the Time Creations, was cancelled after the state government disallowed it following protests by some Kannada outfits, including Karnataka Rakashana Vedike (KRV), which had contended it would be an "assault" on the city's culture.