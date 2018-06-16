Periyar University PRIDE Results 2018 declared

The Periyar University PRIDE Results 2018 have been declared. The results are available on the official website.

PRIDE is conducted every year for admission to various undergraduate and postgraduate distance education programmes at the Periyar University. The result of the PRIDE exam is now available on the official website periyaruniversity.ac.in.

How to check PRIDE Exam Result 2018:

Go to periyaruniversity.ac.in

Click on the PRIDE results 2018 link

Enter required details

View results

Download

Take a printout

