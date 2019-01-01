Periyar University January 2019 PRIDE Exam hall ticket released; Here’s how to download

Periyar University has released the hall tickets for all the PRIDE January 2019 examination. The examination will begin on January 4th, 2019 and will be conducted throughout the month. All the candidates who have registered to appear in the PRIDE January examination need to download the admit card from periyaruniversity.ac.in.

The result of undergraduate and postgraduate examination of the Periyar University has been declared on January 1, 2019, on the official website periyaruniversity.ac.in/result. Students either check the result online by following the steps below or can also can get their results from their respective colleges. The exams were conducted in April 2018.

How to download UG, PG results and PRIDE hall tickets?

Go to official Periyar University website: www.periyaruniversity.ac.in .

. Click on the hall ticket/ result link.

Enter your registration number and date of birth.

Submit and download your hall ticket/ result

Take a printout of the hall ticket

Last year, the PRIDE exam was held in February and the results were announced in June.

PRIDE is held annually for selecting candidates for admission to UG degree, UG certificate, PG degree, MBA, MCA, MSc (IT), PG Diploma Programme, BLIS, MLIS and UG Diploma courses through distance mode.