Perhaps forces targeting Kashmiris will stop now: Omar Abdullah thanks Modi

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Feb 23: National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for breaking his silence on attacks against Kashmiris in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack and expressed hope that such incidents would not recur.

"Thank you @narendramodi Sahib. Aaj aap ne hamaray dil ki baat keh di (you have conveyed the feelings of our heart)," Abdullah tweeted.

"It's been a more than a week since the terrible attack in Pulwama & more than a week that Kashmiris have been bearing the brunt of the public anger. Perhaps finally after PM @narendramodi Sb has spoken these forces targeting Kashmiris will stop in their tracks," the NC leader said.

Also Read Fight is for Kashmir, not against Kashmiris: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing a rally in Rajasthan's Tonk area on Saturday, spoke on the incidents of assault on Kashmiri students that have been surfacing in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack that took place in J&K's Pulwama district in which 40 CRPF jawans were martyred in a suicide bombing led by Pakistan-backed terror outfit JeM on February 14.

While speaking in the matter, he went on to condemn the attacks and assault on the Kashmiri students in various parts of the country, saying that India's fight is against terrorism and not against Kashmiris.

"Our fight is against terrorism and enemies of humanity. Our fight is for Kashmir not against Kashmir, not against Kashmiris. What happened to Kashmiri students in last few days, such things should not happen in this country," Modi said at a rally in Tonk.

On Thursday, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah had questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his silence on Kashmiri students being targeted in various parts of the country and insinuated that the BJP may be behind the attacks in the aftermath of Pulwama attack.