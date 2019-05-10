  • search
    Pepsico India withdraws all cases against Gujarat potato farmers

    New Delhi, May 10: PepsiCo India on Friday withdrew its cases against Gujarat farmers for allegedly growing a variety of potato for which the food and beverages giant claimed to have secured exclusive rights.

    Addressing a press conference, advocate Anand Yagnik representing the farmers, said: "With this 11 farmers of Deesa, Sabarkantha, Banaskantha and Aravalli districts sued by PepsiCo for alleged use of its registered variety stand withdrawn unconditionally."

    A media report quoted Pepsico as saying, "After discussions with the government, the company has agreed to withdraw cases against farmers. We are relying on the said discussions to find a long term and an amicable resolution of all issues around seed protection. The company remains deeply committed to the thousands of farmers we work with across the country and towards ensuring adoption of best farming practices."

    Pepsico India had filed the case on grounds that the farmers had "illegally" grown its registered potato variety used to make Lay's chips.

    Story first published: Friday, May 10, 2019, 20:03 [IST]
