  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    People with nationalistic ideology being killed in Bengal: RSS

    By PTI
    |

    Bhubaneswar, Oct 17: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has termed as "unfortunate" the "killing of people having faith in nationalistic ideology" in West Bengal.

    Representational image
    Representational image

    RSS joint general secretary Manmohan Vaidya said this in reply to a question on the Murshidabad triple murder case in neighboring West Bengal.

    The organization had claimed that the slain teacher, Bandhu Prakash Pal, was its supporter while the victims' family insisted that he had no political affiliation.

    Vaidya was speaking after the inauguration of the three-day Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal meeting by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat here on Wednesday.

    Being organized in Odisha for the first time, it is being attended by 350 prominent RSS functionaries from across the country, including the organization's second-in-command Bhayyaji Joshi.

    Organizational activities, plans for expansion and growth of the RSS and training of karyakartas will be discussed at the meeting, Vaidya said, adding it is a review of the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha held in March.

    While the murder of 35-year-old Pal, his pregnant wife Beauty and 8-year-old son Angan has kicked up a political row in West Bengal, police have claimed to have solved the case by arresting Utpal Behra, a mason by profession.

    The police said the murder was a result of a feud between Pal and Behra over an insurance policy.

    Speaking on the Ayodhya issue, Vaidya said Ram Temple is not a political issue but a matter of faith for the entire country.

    On the abrogation of Article 370, he said, it was a temporary provision and the incumbent government at the Centre decided to abolish it as there was a national consensus over the issue.

    "Though it was earlier agreed upon to abolish the provision, no government took any step in this regard," he said.

    Vaidya said that RSS shakhas are playing a key role in "wiping out" caste barriers and "forging harmony among people".

    Kin of WB deceased primary teacher denies his involvement with any political group: WB police

    On the growth of the RSS, Vaidya said at present 57,411 daily shakhas and 18,923 weekly congregations are being organized.

    Some 6,000 new shakhas have been formed between 2010 and 2014, he said.

    There has been an increase of 1,500 shakhas this year when compared to 2018, Vaidya added.

    More RSS News

    Read more about:

    rss odisha west bengal

    Story first published: Thursday, October 17, 2019, 16:43 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 17, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue