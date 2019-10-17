People with nationalistic ideology being killed in Bengal: RSS

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

Bhubaneswar, Oct 17: The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has termed as "unfortunate" the "killing of people having faith in nationalistic ideology" in West Bengal.

RSS joint general secretary Manmohan Vaidya said this in reply to a question on the Murshidabad triple murder case in neighboring West Bengal.

The organization had claimed that the slain teacher, Bandhu Prakash Pal, was its supporter while the victims' family insisted that he had no political affiliation.

Vaidya was speaking after the inauguration of the three-day Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal meeting by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat here on Wednesday.

Being organized in Odisha for the first time, it is being attended by 350 prominent RSS functionaries from across the country, including the organization's second-in-command Bhayyaji Joshi.

Organizational activities, plans for expansion and growth of the RSS and training of karyakartas will be discussed at the meeting, Vaidya said, adding it is a review of the Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha held in March.

While the murder of 35-year-old Pal, his pregnant wife Beauty and 8-year-old son Angan has kicked up a political row in West Bengal, police have claimed to have solved the case by arresting Utpal Behra, a mason by profession.

The police said the murder was a result of a feud between Pal and Behra over an insurance policy.

Speaking on the Ayodhya issue, Vaidya said Ram Temple is not a political issue but a matter of faith for the entire country.

On the abrogation of Article 370, he said, it was a temporary provision and the incumbent government at the Centre decided to abolish it as there was a national consensus over the issue.

"Though it was earlier agreed upon to abolish the provision, no government took any step in this regard," he said.

Vaidya said that RSS shakhas are playing a key role in "wiping out" caste barriers and "forging harmony among people".

Kin of WB deceased primary teacher denies his involvement with any political group: WB police

On the growth of the RSS, Vaidya said at present 57,411 daily shakhas and 18,923 weekly congregations are being organized.

Some 6,000 new shakhas have been formed between 2010 and 2014, he said.

There has been an increase of 1,500 shakhas this year when compared to 2018, Vaidya added.