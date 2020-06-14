Which type of blood group affect COVID-19 ? Find out here

New Delhi, June 14: You might have come across news about few people infected by the coronavirus becoming seriously ill, while others show little to no signs of the symptoms, or are asymptomatic? The answer might be in a blood group.

Research from genetic-testing giant 23andMe Inc. found evidence on how differences in a gene that influences a person's blood type can affect a person's susceptibility to Covid-19.

The study says that COVID-19 patients with blood group O are less likely to test positive for coronavirus.

According to the study,"Individuals with O blood type are between 9-18 per cent less likely than individuals with other blood types to have tested positive for coronavirus.''

However, those with A-type blood were confirmed to have contracted the virus, alongside 1.5 percent of people with B or AB blood.

''There appeared to be little differences in susceptibility among the other blood types," 23andMe said in a blog post. These findings hold when adjusting the data like age, sex, body mass index, ethnicity, and co-morbidities.

23andMe also found that differences in rhesus factor (blood type + or -) did not affect whether the blood type was protective against coronavirus, nor was this a factor in susceptibility or severity in cases.

The study is based on 750,000, with plans to include 10,000 more particpants outside of 23andMe who have been hospitalised and diagnosed with COVID-19.