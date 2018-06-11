English

Coca Cola founder used to sell 'Shikanji', owner of McDonalds ran a dhaba, says Rahul Gandhi

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Top trending stories
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Congress president Rahul Gandhi hit out at the BJP-RSS, while addressing the OBC convention on Monday, 11 June, and accused them of dividing the country.

    '''Our Prime Minister has not given a penny to our farmers for their work. Our PM says that India lacks skilled people. This is not true. There are many skilled OBC people,'' said Rahul Gandhi.

    People who work hard in India are never rewarded in India: Rahul Gandhi
    Congress president Rahul Gandhi.ANI Image

    ''Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Mohan Bhagwat will know the power of the people of the country and will also know that the country won't run on the wishes of 3 people,''he said.

    ''Congress, for the past 70 years, has worked for the welfare of the OBC. Be it reservations or fighting for their rights, we will stand by the people and take the country forward. RSS is a force working to divide the people. It wants to drive a wedge in the OBC community," Rahul said while addressing the 'OBC Sammelan' in the national capital.

    Further elaborating on the gulf in society created by the lack of opportunities available to the country's youth, Rahul said, "Owner of Coca Cola sold 'shikanji' in America. The owner of McDonalds used to run a 'dhaba'. The founder of Ford Motors was a mechanic. But have you seen a mechanic become the founder of an automobile company in India?"

    The remarks were made by the Gandhi scion while addressing the National OBC convention of the Congress party at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi.

    Read more about:

    rahul gandhi bjp rss congress narendra modi

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue