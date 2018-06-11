Coca Cola founder used to sell 'Shikanji', owner of McDonalds ran a dhaba, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi hit out at the BJP-RSS, while addressing the OBC convention on Monday, 11 June, and accused them of dividing the country.

'''Our Prime Minister has not given a penny to our farmers for their work. Our PM says that India lacks skilled people. This is not true. There are many skilled OBC people,'' said Rahul Gandhi.

''Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Mohan Bhagwat will know the power of the people of the country and will also know that the country won't run on the wishes of 3 people,''he said.

''Congress, for the past 70 years, has worked for the welfare of the OBC. Be it reservations or fighting for their rights, we will stand by the people and take the country forward. RSS is a force working to divide the people. It wants to drive a wedge in the OBC community," Rahul said while addressing the 'OBC Sammelan' in the national capital.

Further elaborating on the gulf in society created by the lack of opportunities available to the country's youth, Rahul said, "Owner of Coca Cola sold 'shikanji' in America. The owner of McDonalds used to run a 'dhaba'. The founder of Ford Motors was a mechanic. But have you seen a mechanic become the founder of an automobile company in India?"

#WATCH Congress President Rahul Gandhi talks about origins of the Coca-Cola & McDonald's company, says, "Coca-Cola company ko shuru karne wala ek shikanji bechne wala vyakti tha..." #Delhi pic.twitter.com/MATnaR734J — ANI (@ANI) June 11, 2018

The remarks were made by the Gandhi scion while addressing the National OBC convention of the Congress party at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi.

