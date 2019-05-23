  • search
    People voted for a courageous leader: Jugal Kishore

    By Anuj Cariappa
    New Delhi, May 23: As the initial EC trends Thursday indicated another term for the NDA government at the Centre, sitting MP Jugal Kishore Sharma, who is leading from the Jammu parliamentary seat, said people voted for the "courageous and bold steps" taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Sharma is leading against his rival Congress candidate Raman Bhalla by over 30,000 votes in Jammu seat.

    People voted for a courageous leader: Jugal Kishore
    MP Jugal Kishore Sharma

    "It is vote for the courageous and bold steps taken Prime Minister Narendra Modi during last five year of his rule," Sharma told reporters outside the counting centre here.

    Modi's ministers congratulate him on landslide victory

    He expressed confidence that this "sweeping trend in favour of the BJP will turn soon into results".

    Asked whether it was Balakote or development that is credited to the BJP trends, he said that everything that is taken in the interest of the country including security, development and peace and progress goes to the credit of government.

    "Modi ji took strong steps for the security of the country and also for development. It is a mix of all of these initiatives", he said.

    He said the BJP had performed well in Kashmir too in the last local body polls and "our efforts are on to do better in these polls as well".

    Asked if his party would scrap Article 370 and 35-A if voted back to power, he said it is already in the BJP's poll manifesto.

    Rahul concedes defeat, congratulates Modi; says 'its an ideological battle'

    "We will do everything which is in the interest of Jammu and Kashmir. Nothing has been given by these Acts", he said.

    The BJP wants assembly elections as soon as possible, he said.

    Story first published: Thursday, May 23, 2019, 18:35 [IST]
    Loksabha Results

    PartyLWT
    BJP+82271353
    CONG+266389
    OTH7723100
    Full Results

    Arunachal Pradesh

    PartyLWT
    BJP101626
    CONG033
    OTH5510
    Full Results

    Sikkim

    PartyLWT
    SKM31013
    SDF5510
    OTH000
    Full Results

    Odisha

    PartyLWT
    BJD1130113
    BJP22022
    OTH11011
    Full Results

    Andhra Pradesh

    PartyLWT
    YSRCP5595150
    TDP111324
    OTH101
    Full Results

    LEADING

    Mitesh Patel - BJP
    Anand
    LEADING
