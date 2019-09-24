People queue up to buy onions at Rs 22 per kg that Govt sells in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 24: Onion has been making headlines for its soaring prices in wholesale markets and for the efforts by the central government to control the increasing price. In Delhi on Tuesday people queue up to buy onions being sold at Rs 22 per kg by the Government of India.

As per the data maintained by the consumer affairs ministry, retail onion prices rose to Rs 57/kg in Delhi, Rs 56/kg in Mumbai, Rs 48/kg in Kolkata and Rs 34/kg in Chennai last week. The prices were quoted at Rs 60/kg in Gurgoan and Jammu during the same period.

However, trade data showed retail onion prices skyrocketing to Rs 70-80 per kg towards the end of the last week from Rs 50-60/kg in the previous week.

Delhi: People queue up to buy onions being sold at Rs 22 per kg by the Government of India. pic.twitter.com/Ew448jHbmh — ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2019

Onion prices are on the rise despite several measures taken by the central government to boost supply.

Delay in arrival of Kharif crop in Karnataka and an overall dip in the onion acreage across Maharashtra due to the drought of last year has pushed up the prices.

As elections in Maharashtra and Haryana is round the corner, the government is at risk of not upsetting onion growers, who are part of the voter base in rural areas, and urban consumers who have to shell out more money for this staple kitchen product.