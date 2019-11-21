People of Tamil Nadu will ensure a miracle in 2021 assembly elections: Rajinikanth

India

oi-Deepika S

Chennai, Nov 21: Superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday said the people of Tamil Nadu will create a "miracle" in the 2021 Assembly polls in the state.

To a question on joining hands with Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan join hands in Tamil Nadu, Rajinikanth said, "This is something which has to be decided depending on the situation when the elections are near. It will be decided after the party functionaries express their opinion. I don't want to comment on it till then."

The two titans of Tamil filmdom have indicated that they will join hands for the state's welfare, triggering speculation about a new political alignment in Tamil Nadu.

Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan hint at joining hands for TN's welfare

On Tuesday, Kamal Haasan said he would join hands with Rajinikanth for Tamil Nadu's welfare.

"If Rajinikanth and I have to come together for the betterment of the state, we will," Haasan had said on Tuesday.

Echoing a similar view, Rajinikanth said, "If a situation arises wherein me and Kamal have to join hands for the welfare of people of Tamil Nadu, we will surely come together."