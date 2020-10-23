People of Bihar have decided to make NDA victorious again: PM Modi

oi-Deepika S

Patna, Oct 23: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his third and final rally of the day in Bihar said that people of the state have decided to make NDA victorious again. He added that those standing against NDA are against growth of the county.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi further sharpened his attack on Opposition by saying that Bihar deserves quality education. He added that can it be ensured by those who don't even know the value of education or by those who are working 24/7 to bring IITs and AIIMS in the state, reports ANI.

Reiterating on the point of providing quality education in Bihar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Bhagalpur rally also said that the state is entitled to employment and entrepreneurship.

He further questioned that who can ensure employment and entrepreneurship, those who provide government jobs as a means of earning bribe or those who are working to improve Bihar's Ease of Doing Business and Skill Mapping, reports ANI.

With five days left to the first phase of the assembly elections, the Prime Minister urged that each and every citizen of Bihar should cast his/her vote.