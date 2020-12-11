YouTube
    People of Bengal being driven out by Bangladeshis: Nadda

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Dec 11: People of Bangladesh are coming to West Bengal and settling here, while the natives of the state are being driven out by the Trinamool Congress, BJP chief JP Nadda alleged on Thursday.

    At a meeting with the fishing community in the South 24 Parganas district, Nadda alleged that the foodgrains being sent by the Centre to the state is siphoned off by TMC leaders.

    People of Bengal being driven out by Bangladeshis: Nadda
    BJP chief JP Nadda

    "One of the most corrupt governments is being run here. It is a government of "chaal chor" (rice thieves)," he said.

    Bengal suffering from total lawlessness: JP Nadda

    "People from Bangladesh are coming here and settling, while the natives of West Bengal are being driven out of the state by the TMC," Nadda alleged.

    Friday, December 11, 2020, 9:44 [IST]
