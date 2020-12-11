People of Bengal being driven out by Bangladeshis: Nadda

Eye on West Bengal assembly polls, JP Nadda to take part in door-to-door campaign in Kolkata

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Kolkata, Dec 11: People of Bangladesh are coming to West Bengal and settling here, while the natives of the state are being driven out by the Trinamool Congress, BJP chief JP Nadda alleged on Thursday.

At a meeting with the fishing community in the South 24 Parganas district, Nadda alleged that the foodgrains being sent by the Centre to the state is siphoned off by TMC leaders.

"One of the most corrupt governments is being run here. It is a government of "chaal chor" (rice thieves)," he said.

"People from Bangladesh are coming here and settling, while the natives of West Bengal are being driven out of the state by the TMC," Nadda alleged.