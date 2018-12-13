  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    People in Jaipur say, BJP is facing wrath of God for destroying Rojgareshwar Temple in Jaipur

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Dec 13: Demolition of Rojgareshwar Mahadev Temple in Jaipur has cost the Bharatiya Janata Party very dear at least this is what people of Jaipur say. The curse of the lord of the temple has been upon the BJP which was in arrogance of power.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    People of the city say that during the time of rule of princely state prime minister of Jaipur had to face the same fury of the lord and now the BJP is facing the same thing. People like minister in-charge Rajpal Singh Shekhawat, MLA giving his assent to the project Mohal Lal Gupta and Surendra Parikh and the minister mediating the opposition social welfare minister Arun Chaturvedi and state president of the BJP Ashok Parnami have faced the same thing.

    [Rajasthan Elections: Congress set to form govt, seeks appointment with governor]

    During the time of princely states tunnels were constructed beneath roads to keep the city secure militarily and these temples were built to provide ventilation to these tunnels secretly but these temples were not temples just for the shake of the temple but idols in some temples have been placed by offering tantric worship. Rojgeshwar Mahadev Temple was one among them.

    To develop Jaipur and make the city beautiful, Prime Minister of Jaipur Mirza Ismile ordered destroying the Rojgareshwar temples built on the middle of the road. Scholars and Brahmins of the city opposed it but their opposition was brused aside and demolition of temple started and just a small portion of it was demolished and the only son of Mirza Ismile fell seriously ill. Old men of the city advised that he is challenging the authority of God so he is facing his wrath. He rebuilt the Rojgareshwar Mahadev Temple at his own expanse still he had to quite the post of Prime minister to run away.

    Kingdom of Raja Man Singh also had gone. The same was repeated between 2015 and 2018 and for the construction of metro rail the temple was demolished and 12 more big and small temples were demolished. RSS and BJP workers took to the street and idols were once again place in the temple and offering were made and a magnificent temple was built but the government has gone.

    More jaipur NewsView All

    Read more about:

    Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2018 rajasthan jaipur

    Story first published: Thursday, December 13, 2018, 20:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 13, 2018
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue