    People in power trying to circumvent values of Constitution: Priyanka Gandhi

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Nov 26: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday took a swipe at the government, saying people in power in the country are trying to "circumvent" values of the Constitution and attempting to weaken powers of the people in a democracy.

    The government is celebrating 'Constitution Day' or 'Samvidhan Diwas' on Tuesday in the Central Hall of Parliament to mark the 70th anniversary of adoption of the Constitution by the constituent assembly.

    The Congress leader also said that on Constitution Day, people should take an oath to stand by tenets enshrined in the Constitution to take on money and muscle power.

    "Today is Constitution Day and people in power are circumventing the values of the Constitution and weakening the power of the people in a democracy by promoting money power," she tweeted.

