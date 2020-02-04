  • search
Trending Coronavirus Auto Expo 2020 LIVE Explainers
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    People in Nagaland who came from foreign countries show no signs of coronavirus

    By
    |

    Kohima, Feb 04: The 33 people who had come to Nagaland recently from coronavirus affected countries did not show any symptoms of the deadly virus, a senior official of the health and family welfare department said.

    However, those coming from China have been quarantined in compliance of the protocol set by the Centre, the department's Principal Director Dr Vizolie Z Suokhrie said.

    People in Nagaland who came from foreign countries show no signs of coronavirus

    The department has taken up all precautions to monitor such persons and set up measures adhering to the guidelines of the Centre to face any untoward event, Suokhrie said in a statement here.

    Coronavirus: Toll rises to 425, Hong Kong reports first fatality

    The number of confirmed deaths from China's coronavirus outbreak reached 425 on Tuesday.

    Nagaland Health and Family Welfare Minister S Pangnyu Phom has held a meeting to review the preparedness of the department to meet any exigency in case of coronavirus outbreak in the state, Suokhrie said.

    He urged people not to panic about the virus.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus nagaland

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 4, 2020, 12:18 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 4, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X