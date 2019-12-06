  • search
    People in Hyderabad performs "milk bath" to top cop Sajjanar’s portraits

    By PTI
    |

    Hyderabad, Dec 06: People from different walks of life, including students, in Telangana on Friday showered praise on Cyberabad Police Commissioner V C Sajjanar over the encounter killings of four rape-murder accused with some performing "milk bath" to his portraits here and elsewhere.

    People in Hyderabad performs milk bath to top cop Sajjanar’s portraits

    School and college students and members of different organisations called the senior IPS officer a "hero" after the four men arrested for alleged gang rape and murder of the woman veterinarian near here recently were shot dead in the encounter early on Friday.

    Hyderabad vet rape-murder case: What we know so far

    They also raised slogans like "Jai Police and Jai Jai Sajjanar".

    "We are proud of Sajjanar Sir. He has ensured justice. We want police official like you," a girl student said.

    People performed 'Palabhishekam' (milk bath) to the portraits and flex boards of Sajjanar in the city and other parts of Telangana.

    The milk bath is usually conducted to the portraits or cutouts of politicians and film stars on important occasions such as their birthdays or film release day.

    Police said the accused, lorry workers aged between 20 and 26, were killed during an exchange of fire that took place between 5.45 am and 6.15 am when they were taken by a 10- member team to the scene of the crime at Chattanpalli, 50 km from here, for a reconstruction of events as part of the investigation.

    Story first published: Friday, December 6, 2019, 21:41 [IST]
