    People from Kerala indulge in violence in Mangaluru: K'taka Home Minister

    By PTI
    |

    Bengaluru, Dec 20: People from neighbouring Kerala indulged in violence in Mangaluru during protests against the amended citizenship law, Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai claimed on Thursday.

    He also warned that strict action will be taken against those involved in violence and spreading rumours.

    Representational Image
    "People who had come from Kerala to participate in the protest also tried to set fire to a police station in Mangaluru and damaged public property. To control the mob, police had to use force," Bommai told reporters here.

    The protest march was held peacefully in most parts of Karnataka but there was violence in Mangaluru. Some of the people came from Kerala and they misled students and instigated violence, he alleged.

    The home minister also said the state government will take action against anti-social elements. The Karantaka government suspended mobile internet services for 48 hours in Mangaluru and Dakshina Kannada district after reports of violence.

    Mobile Internet services have been suspended in the two places, a state Home Ministry order said.

    It has been done because protesters are likely to use social media platforms for spreading rumours and also for transmission of information like pictures, videos and text that "have the potential to inflame passions and thus exacerbate the law and order situation", it said.

    Story first published: Friday, December 20, 2019, 0:24 [IST]
