People express rage after SC rejects deferment of NEET, JEE

New Delhi, Aug 18: Netizens all over the social media are expressing anger as the Apex Court has dismissed the plea for postponement of JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 stating life cannot be put on hold due to COVID-19 crisis.

During the hearing, Judge Arun Mishra said that "Life cannot be stopped. We have to move ahead with all safeguards".

Earlier, a group of students and parents filed the petition, demanding postponement of JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 entrance exams in SC due to coronavirus infection.

The Supreme Court stated that they cannot put the careers of the lakhs of students in jeopardy as the whole academic year is at stake.

Now, both JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 exams will be held as per the schedule announced by the NTA earlier.

Following are some tweets of anger:

But is asking millions of students to be pushed into the examination crowd!#SCpostponeJEE_NEET — Sandeep Saurav (@Sandeep_Saurav_) August 17, 2020

If justice arun mishra will take responsibility of our life then we are ready to give exam.#SCpostponeJEEandNEET — Manish Raj (@Manish18k) August 17, 2020

The JEE Main 2020 is scheduled to be held between September 1-6 and the NEET 2020 is to be conducted on September 13 and over 25 lakh, registered to appear in the examinations.

Earlier, the examination had been rescheduled keeping the safety and security of students due to the surge of the fatal virus.

The apex court heard two sets of pleas, where one petition demands the further postponement of JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 exam beyond their scheduled date in September, another petition, filed by a group of students and parents, challenged any further delay in conducting the examination.