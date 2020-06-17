  • search
    People express anger on road against China after violent skirmishes at Ladakh border

    New Delhi, Jun 17: At least 20 Indian Army personnel were killed on Tuesday in violent face-off in Ladakh's Galwan Valley, escalating the already volatile border standoff between the countries.

    The fatalities, the highest in decades, may go up further, said sources.

    People express anger on road against China after violent skirmish at Ladakh border
    Expressing anger against the death of army personnel people in Ahmedabad's Bapu Nagar have burnt photos of Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday evening.

      In PM Modi's parliamentary constituency Varanasi, people took to the road and protested vigorously against China.

      People under the banner of an NGO Vishal Bharat Sansthan in Varanasi have burnt Chinese flag & effigy of Jinping.

      After the martyrdom of 20 Indian soldiers on Line of Actual Contol (LAC) in Ladakh, there is anger in the country against China.

      People express anger on road against China after violent skirmish at Ladakh border
      A report in the US News, while quoting sources said that 35 Chinese soldiers, including one senior officer died following the violent skirmish with the Indian troops at the Galwan Valley on Monday night.

      However, the radio intercepts picked up by India indicate that there were 43 casualties on the Chinese side.

      Meanwhile, an Indian Army statement said that the Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged in the Galwan areas where they clashed on the night of June 15-16.

      Prepared for action in winter, acted in summer: China had this planned for some time now

      Some soldiers are still missing and some of them who were taken captive were released following talks by both sides.

      Sources say that the Chinese were present in large numbers and were armed with nail studded iron rods and stones.

