  • search
Trending Coronavirus MP Floor Test
For Kolkata Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    People consume cow urine in Kolkata amid coronavirus scare

    By
    |

    Kolkata, Mar 17: A cow urine consumption programme was organised in north Kolkata on Monday out of the belief that it will protect people from the coronavirus or cure them in case they have already been infected.

    A group of men organised a cow-worship programme at a cowshed at the Jorasanko area and consumed cups of cow urine.

    People consume cow urine in Kolkata amid coronavirus scare
    Representational Image

    "We believe that consuming cow urine would further strengthen our immunity and protect us from the coronavirus," one of the organisers said.

    Explained: The Government’s 15 point advisory on coronavirus

    The organisers vouched for its "miraculous" properties while offering cow urine to others.

    The programme drew sharp criticism from the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and opposition Congress, whereas the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) remained tightlipped.

    "This is completely unscientific and absurd. When scientists across the world are working to fight this virus, such incidents are not only shameful but are also a crime. I would urge everyone not to fall into such a trap," state Parliamentary Affairs Minister Partha Chatterjee said.

    Congress's chief whip in the state Assembly Manoj Chakraborty slammed the "saffron camp" and said "it is due to their obsession with cow that such superstitions have spread in the society". Meanwhile in Hoogly's Arambagh area, cow urine and cow dung were sold to "cure" the coronavirus. The local police said they were looking into the incident.

    More KOLKATA News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus cows kolkata

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 17, 2020, 8:59 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 17, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X