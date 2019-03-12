  • search
    ‘People are real victims of Modi’s policies’: Sonia Gandhi at Congres CWC meet

    By PTI
    |

    New Delh, May 12: UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of playing the "victim card" as she said people of the country were the victims of his "wrong policies".

    She was speaking at the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting at the Sardar Patel National Memorial here.

    UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi

    According to sources, the senior Congress leader in her address lashed out at the Modi government for 'politicising' issues related to national interest.

    Also Read | Don't get misled, your vote is your weapon, says Priyanka Gandhi in maiden poll address

    She also called for highlighting the achievements of the previous UPA government along with emphasising on the need to move forward in providing a new vision for the country.

    Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, who also addressed the meeting, talked about the agrarian crisis, hampered industrial growth and unemployment under the present regime at the Centre.

    The meeting started with a two-minute silence in memory of the victims of Pulwama terror attack.

    The top Congress leadership paid their respects to Mahatma Gandhi at the Sabarmati Ashram here.

    The day also marks the anniversary of the famous 'Dandi March' started by Mahatma Gandhi from Sabarmati Ashram on March 12, 1930.

    Also Read  | 'No sacrifice too big to win battle', says Rahul Gandhi after key Congress meet

    The CWC meeting is being held in Gujarat after a gap of 58 years. It was last held in the state at Bhavnagar in 1961.

    The party will also hold a public meeting in Adalaj in Gandhinagar district of Gujarat with the slogan of 'Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan.'

    PTI

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 12, 2019, 16:55 [IST]
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
