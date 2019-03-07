‘People are more intelligent’: Arun Jaitley's retort to Rahul’s Rafale charge

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Mar 07: Union Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday lashed out at Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who demanded 'criminal investigations' against Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Rafale deal.

"The government has repeatedly made its position clear. The Supreme Court has spoken on it. The petitioners are taking one more chance. The CAG has already analysed it. No dynast can claim that he is above the Supreme Court or the CAG and that their verdicts and findings don't apply on them," Jaitley said briefing the mediapersons in New Delhi.

"Today's comment made by the Congress party and its president...the facts were completely wrong," said Jaitley.

"The Congress party has, in the last few days through statements of its senior leaders, corned itself in a difficult situation. They are getting high TRPs on Pakistan television. But there is revulsion as far as domestic opinion in India is concerned," he added.

"Politicians must understand people of India are more intelligent than us," Jaitley said.

Earlier in the day, Congress President Rahul Gandhi asked why a probe cannot be ordered against Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a "Rs 30,000-crore scam" when an investigation has been initiated into the theft of official documents related to the fighter jet deal.

Gandhi accused the prime minister of performing a bypass surgery in the deal and the government of manipulating institutions to "save" him.

"Justice should be for all. Investigate everyone, but probe Modi as well" as it has emerged in the official files that the Prime Minister's Office was involved in parallel negotiations in the fighter jet deal, he said.

The government has constantly rejected the allegations levelled by the Congress with the BJP accusing Gandhi of spreading lies to torpedo the Rafale deal due to his vested interests. Ambani has also rejected corruption allegations.