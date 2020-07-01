Pending exams of Class 12 students of Mizoram Board held

  • search
    Aizawl, July 01: The pending examinations of Class 12 students of the Mizoram Board of School Education were held in the state on Wednesday with necessary social distancing and other safety protocols, officials said.

    The exams, which were suspended in March due to the coronavirus lockdown, were conducted from 10 am to 1 pm in 79 centres across the state simultaneously with Class 10 board compartmental examinations, which were held in 11 centres, an official of the Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) told PTI.

    Altogether, 7,026 Class 12 students have registered for the pending exams in Economics, Sociology, Chemistry, Computer Science and Home Science, he said, adding that 143 candidates appeared for Class 10 compartmental exams.

    According to the board routine, exam for Sociology will be held on Thursday and that of Computer Science and Home Science on Friday.

    About 4,939 of the total registered students of Class 12 appeared for Economics and Chemistry exams on Wednesday, the official said.

    He said 2,662 students will appear for Economics test, 2,277 Chemistry, 1,641 Sociology, 184 Computer Science and 262 Home Science.

    Students were screened and advised to wash their hands before they entered the examination halls. Sitting arrangement was made in such a manner as to ensure social distancing, he said.

    Earlier, the state Education Department had decided to open schools from July 16.

      However, the guidelines for partial lockdown in the state from July 1 to July 31 issued on Tuesday prohibited the opening of educational and training institutes till July 31.

