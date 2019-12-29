Pejawar Seer Vishwesha Teertha passes away in Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt, final rites in Bengaluru

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Bengaluru, Dec 29: The head of Pejawar Mutt Vishwesha Teertha Swamiji passed away at 9.30 am in Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt on Sunday. The 88-year old swamij, who was closely associated with the VHP's Ramjanmabhoomi movement, breathed his last at the premises of the math in Udupi, they said.

The Karnataka government announced a three-day state mourning.

After initial rituals, the mortal remains of senior pontiff will be airlifted to Bengaluru. The body will be kept for public homage at Ajjarakadu Ground in Udupi from 10 am to 1 pm where Chief minister B S Yediyurappa will pay homage.

The mortal remains of the seer will be interred in Brindavana on the premises of Vidya Peetha in Bengaluru as per seer's last wish by late evening, said Udupi MLA K Raghupati Bhat.

Who was Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji? Chief of Udupi's Pejawar Mutt

It is learnt that the rituals related to bathing the seer and offering aarathi will be performed at the mutt. After 1 pm, the body will be airlifted to Bengaluru. The body will be kept at National college ground.

Yediyurappa who arrived at the mutt earlier condoled his death, saying: May Lord Krishna grant salvation to his soul. I would pray for the devotees to give them the strength to overcome their pain

''He wished to breathe his last at the mutt and hence has been brought to the mutt with life support,'' BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje who arrived at the Mutt had said earlier. She further added that Sri Krishna can perform miracles to satisfy our wishes of him living beyond 100 years.

The Pejawar mutt is one among the 'Ashta' Mutts of Udupi.

"The condition of Shri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji is very critical and there is further decline in his health status. He remains unconscious and continues to be on life support.

Tests have shown severe brain dysfunction," medical superintendent of Kasturba Hospital, Manipal, said in a health bulletin.

The 88-year-old swamiji, hospitalised on December 20 after he developed breathing difficulty, has since been in the ICU.

Doctors had earlier said the pontiff was being treated for extensive pneumonia.

Born on April 27, 1931 at at Ramakunja as Venkatarama, he was initiated into asceticism on December 3, 1938 after undergoing practices to renounce worldly pleasures and to tread the path of religion.

The swamiji was hailed for his social initiatives, including visiting Dalit colonies decades ago.