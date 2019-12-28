  • search
Trending Flashback 2019
    Pejawar Seer Vishwesha Teertha continues to remain critical at Manipal hospital in Udupi

    Udupi, Dec 28: The Health condition of Pejawar Seer Vishvesha Teertha Swamiji continues to remain critical on Friday. He's currently undergoing treatment at KMC Manipal hospital in Udupi.

    The 88-year-old pontiff is being treated for extensive Pneumonia with antibiotics and supportive treatment. He was brought to Kasturba Hospital, Manipal with complaints of difficulty in breathing from a private hospital, a statement had said earlier.

    Born in 1931 at Ramakunja to a Shivalli Madhwa Brahmin family, Vishvesha Teertha was ordained into Sanyasa at the young age of 8 years in 1938. His vidya guru is Shri Vidyamanya Tirtharu of Shri Bhandarkeri Math, and Shri Palimaru Math also.

    He has appointed Shri Vishwaprasanna Tirtha, as his successor sanyasi Swamiji of Shri Pejawar Math. Teertha is the 32nd in the lineage of the Pejavara matha, starting from Sri Adhokshaja Tirtharu, who was one of the direct disciples of Sri Madhvacharya. He is also the honorary president of Vishva Tulu Sammelana. He has also established Poornaprajna Vidyapeetha in Bangalore, which has completed over 63 years. Many scholars are trained here on Vedanta.

    The Swamiji assumed the first paryaya, turn to worship Lord Krishna at Udupi, at a young age. During his first Paryaya in 1954, he organized the All India Madhva Conference in Udupi.

    During his second Paryaya in 1968, he got the Badagumalige in Udupi repaired. During his third tenure as Paryaya Swamiji in 1984, he has got a new hall built at Udupi called Krishna Dhama.

    He has completed five Paryayas and only one to complete five Paryayas after Shri Vadiraja Swamiji of Sodhe Mutt. He started his fifth Paryaya on January 18, 2016, and completed it on January 18, 2018.

