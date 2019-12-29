Pejawar Seer Vishwesha Teertha passes away in Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt, to be airlifted to Bengaluru

Bengaluru, Dec 29: The head of Pejavara Mutt Vishwesha Teertha Swamiji passed away at Udupi Sri Krishna Mutt. He was 88. Mutt sources said a leading daily that after initial rituals the senior pontiff will be airlifted to Bengaluru.

''He wished to breathe his last at the mutt and hence has been brought to the mutt with life support,'' BJP MP Shobha Karandlaje who arrived at the Mutt said.

She further added that Sri Krishna can perform miracles to satisfy our wishes of him living beyond 100 years.

The Pejawar mutt is one among the 'Ashta' Mutts of Udupi.

"The condition of Shri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji is very critical and there is further decline in his health status. He remains unconscious and continues to be on life support.

Tests have shown severe brain dysfunction," medical superintendent of Kasturba Hospital, Manipal, said in a health bulletin.

The 88-year-old swamiji, hospitalised on December 20 after he developed breathing difficulty, has since been in the ICU.

Doctors had earlier said the pontiff was being treated for extensive pneumonia.

With the seer's condition critical, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who was touring the coastal region, rushed to the hospital.

"Doctors have told me that Pejawar swamiji's condition continues to remain serious and all efforts are being made by the medical team for his recovery," Chief Minister told reporters at Honnavara earlier in the day.

Born in 1931 at Ramakunja to a Shivalli Madhwa Brahmin family, Vishwesha Teertha was ordained into Sanyasa at the young age of 8 years in 1938. His vidya guru is Shri Vidyamanya Tirtharu of Shri Bhandarkeri Math, and Shri Palimaru Math also.

He has appointed Shri Vishwaprasanna Tirtha, as his successor sanyasi Swamiji of Shri Pejawar Math. Teertha is the 32nd in the lineage of the Pejavara matha, starting from Sri Adhokshaja Tirtharu, who was one of the direct disciples of Sri Madhvacharya. He is also the honorary president of Vishva Tulu Sammelana. He has also established Poornaprajna Vidyapeetha in Bangalore, which has completed over 63 years. Many scholars are trained here on Vedanta.

The Swamiji assumed the first paryaya, turn to worship Lord Krishna at Udupi, at a young age. During his first Paryaya in 1954, he organized the All India Madhva Conference in Udupi.

During his second Paryaya in 1968, he got the Badagumalige in Udupi repaired. During his third tenure as Paryaya Swamiji in 1984, he has got a new hall built at Udupi called Krishna Dhama.

He has completed five Paryayas and only one to complete five Paryayas after Shri Vadiraja Swamiji of Sodhe Mutt. He started his fifth Paryaya on January 18, 2016, and completed it on January 18, 2018.