Pejawar Mutt seer still in ICU, ‘stable but critical’

Mangaluru, Dec 21: Sri Vishwesha Theertha Swamiji of Pejawar Mutt continued to be on ventilator support on Saturday. He was responding to the treatment.

"The condition of the seer is stable but continues to be critical," read a statement issued by KMC Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Avinash Shetty.

The 88-year-old pontiff is being treated for extensive Pneumonia with antibiotics and supportive treatment.

He was brought to Kasturba Hospital, Manipal with complaints of difficulty in breathing since 5 am this morning from a private hospital, a statement said.

"He is currently serious and connected to a ventilator," he statement added.

Chief Minister Yediyurappa said he would be travelling to Udupi later to pay a visit to Pejavara Mutt's Vishvesha Teertha Swamiji, who is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital.

Born in 1931 at Ramakunja to a Shivalli Madhwa Brahmin family, Vishvesha Teertha was ordained into Sanyasa at the young age of 8 years in 1938. His vidya guru is Shri Vidyamanya Tirtharu of Shri Bhandarkeri Math, and Shri Palimaru Math also.

He has appointed Shri Vishwaprasanna Tirtha, as his successor sanyasi Swamiji of Shri Pejawar Math. Teertha is the 32nd in the lineage of the Pejavara matha, starting from Sri Adhokshaja Tirtharu, who was one of the direct disciples of Sri Madhvacharya.

He is also the honorary president of Vishva Tulu Sammelana. He has also established Poornaprajna Vidyapeetha in Bangalore, which has completed over 63 years.