  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pehlu Khan lynching: Priyanka hopes for justice under new Rajasthan law

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, Aug 16: Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday expressed shock at the lower court judgment in the Pehlu Khan case and hoped that the new law against lynchings in Rajasthan would set a good example by ensuring justice in the case.

    Pehlu Khan lynching: Priyanka hopes for justice under new Rajasthan law

    Gehlot govt to challenge Pehlu Khan lynching verdict

    "The lower court decision in the Pehlu Khan case is shocking. There should be no place for inhumaneness in our country and the murder by a mob is a heinous crime,"she said in a tweet in Hindi.

    The Congress leader also lauded the Rajasthan government for bringing a law on mob lynching. "It is hoped that it will set a good example in getting justice in the Pehlu Khan case," she said in another tweet.

    An Alwar court on Wednesday had acquitted all six accused in the lynching of Pehlu Khan two years ago.

    Pehlu Khan lynching case: All six accused acquitted by Rajasthan Court

    Pehlu Khan (55), his two sons and a few others were transporting cows from Jaipur when they were allegedly stopped and thrashed by a mob near Behror in Alwar district on April 1, 2017.

    The Rajasthan legislative assembly had on August 5 passed a bill providing for life imprisonment and a fine up to Rs 5 lakh to convicts in cases of mob lynching involving the victim's death.

    More PRIYANKA GANDHI News

    Read more about:

    priyanka gandhi rajasthan

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue