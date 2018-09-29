Pehlu Khan Lynching Case: Sons, other witnesses shot at on way to court in Alwar

Alwar, Sep 29: Witnesses in Pehlu Khan's lynching case, including his sons, were allegedly fired upon in Alwar on Saturday while they were going to Behror to depose Khan's lynching.

Khan's sons, Irshad and Arif, were travelling with two witnesses, Azmat and Rafiq, and their lawyer Asad Hyatt in a car towards Behror when a black Scorpio with no number plate tried to overtake their vehicle and block their path.

Pehlu Khan, a dairy farmer, was attacked in April 2017 while he was transporting his cows from Rajasthan to Haryana. Although he had permits for the animals, a group of men had accused him of transporting them illegally and then assaulted him. Many of his attackers were allegedly affiliated with the Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad.

"I was in the car with witnesses Azmat and Rafiq and Pehlu's sons Irshad and Arif, along with driver Amjad," lawyer Asad Hyatt told the Indian Express.

"We were going to Behror to testify Pehlu's lynching but when we crossed Neemrana, a black Scorpio without a number plate tried to overtake us and make us stop," he said.

Alwar police said they had received information about the incident from the media but had not been approached by the witnesses yet.