  • search
Trending Haryana Assembly Elections Maharashtra Assembly Elections
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts
Elections 2019

Elections 2019

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pehlu Khan lynching case: Rajasthan govt moves HC against acquittals of 6 accused

    By
    |

    Jaipur, Oct 18: The Rajasthan government has filed an appeal in the high court challenging the acquittal of all six accused in connection with the lynching of Haryana dairy farmer Pehlu Khan, news agency ANI reported.

    Pehlu Khan lynching case: Rajasthan govt moves HC against acquittals of 6 accused

    According to Additional Advocate General Major RP Singh, the state government had filed an appeal in the matter in the Rajasthan High Court on 14 October.

    The appeal was filed a month after a special investigation team (SIT) constituted by the state government submitted its report, highlighting lacunae in different levels of investigation in the case, including the video of the lynching not being presented as evidence in a professional manner, taking instruments on record and following proper legal procedure.

    Killing people in name of Lord Ram an insult to Hindu Dharma, says Shashi Tharoor

    On 1 April, 2017, Khan, a 55-year-old dairy farmer from Haryana's Nuh, was beaten up by self-styled cow vigilantes near Behror in Rajasthan on the Delhi-Alwar highway. He had succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital two days later.

    In its verdict on August 14, the court of Additional District Judge number 1 in Alwar had given all six accused the benefit of doubt, but observed that the Rajasthan Police probe had "serious shortcomings".

    A video of the incident that had also gone viral showed Khan being beaten up by a mob, thrown to the ground and kicked.

    Following the verdict, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had said that his government would appeal against it. He had also said the government had a clear position - that no form of lynching should take place.

    More RAJASTHAN News

    Read more about:

    rajasthan lynching

    Story first published: Friday, October 18, 2019, 9:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Oct 18, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue