Pehlu Khan lynching case: Rajasthan govt moves HC against acquittals of 6 accused

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Jaipur, Oct 18: The Rajasthan government has filed an appeal in the high court challenging the acquittal of all six accused in connection with the lynching of Haryana dairy farmer Pehlu Khan, news agency ANI reported.

According to Additional Advocate General Major RP Singh, the state government had filed an appeal in the matter in the Rajasthan High Court on 14 October.

The appeal was filed a month after a special investigation team (SIT) constituted by the state government submitted its report, highlighting lacunae in different levels of investigation in the case, including the video of the lynching not being presented as evidence in a professional manner, taking instruments on record and following proper legal procedure.

On 1 April, 2017, Khan, a 55-year-old dairy farmer from Haryana's Nuh, was beaten up by self-styled cow vigilantes near Behror in Rajasthan on the Delhi-Alwar highway. He had succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital two days later.

In its verdict on August 14, the court of Additional District Judge number 1 in Alwar had given all six accused the benefit of doubt, but observed that the Rajasthan Police probe had "serious shortcomings".

A video of the incident that had also gone viral showed Khan being beaten up by a mob, thrown to the ground and kicked.

Following the verdict, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had said that his government would appeal against it. He had also said the government had a clear position - that no form of lynching should take place.