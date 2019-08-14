Pehlu Khan lynching case: Rajasthan court likely to deliver verdict today

Alwar, Aug 14: A court in Rajasthan's Alwar is likely to pronounce verdict in the Pehlu Khan lynching case on Wednesday.

The trial in the lynching case concluded on August 7. More than 40 witnesses, including Khan's two sons who were with him on the day of the incident, have deposed in the case so far.

Fate of seven accused Vipin Yadav, Kalu Ram, Dayanand, Ravindra Kumar, Yogesh Kumar, Bheem Rathi and Deepak alias Golu will be decided on Wednesday, while the two minor accused are facing charges in a juvenile court.

2017 Alwar Lynching case

Khan, a resident of Haryana's Nuh village, was beaten up by cow vigilantes near Behror in Rajasthan on 1 April 2017 for allegedly transporting cattle without permission.

On 31 March, he left his village for Jaipur to purchase dairy cattle. Khan was one of only 10 dairy farmers in his village, and he was hoping to increase milk production for the upcoming holy month of Ramadan.

On 1 April, Khan, along with six others, was returning from Jaipur to his village in Nuh, Haryana, carrying cows and calves. They were stopped near Jaguwas crossing at Jaipur-Delhi national highway by 200 cow vigilantes. The mob beat them with rods and sticks.