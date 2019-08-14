  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pehlu Khan lynching case: Rajasthan court likely to deliver verdict today

    By Shreya
    |

    Alwar, Aug 14: A court in Rajasthan's Alwar is likely to pronounce verdict in the Pehlu Khan lynching case on Wednesday.

    The trial in the lynching case concluded on August 7. More than 40 witnesses, including Khan's two sons who were with him on the day of the incident, have deposed in the case so far.

    Pehlu Khan

    Fate of seven accused Vipin Yadav, Kalu Ram, Dayanand, Ravindra Kumar, Yogesh Kumar, Bheem Rathi and Deepak alias Golu will be decided on Wednesday, while the two minor accused are facing charges in a juvenile court.

    2017 Alwar Lynching case

    Khan, a resident of Haryana's Nuh village, was beaten up by cow vigilantes near Behror in Rajasthan on 1 April 2017 for allegedly transporting cattle without permission.

    On 31 March, he left his village for Jaipur to purchase dairy cattle. Khan was one of only 10 dairy farmers in his village, and he was hoping to increase milk production for the upcoming holy month of Ramadan.

    On 1 April, Khan, along with six others, was returning from Jaipur to his village in Nuh, Haryana, carrying cows and calves. They were stopped near Jaguwas crossing at Jaipur-Delhi national highway by 200 cow vigilantes. The mob beat them with rods and sticks.

    More RAJASTHAN News

    Read more about:

    rajasthan lynching

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 14, 2019, 15:02 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 14, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue