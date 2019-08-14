Pehlu Khan lynching case: All six accused acquitted by Rajasthan Court

India

oi-Deepika S

By Shreya

Alwar, Aug 14: A Rajasthan court on Wednesday acquitted all six accused in the Pehlu Khan lynching case, a gruesome incident that rocked the nation in 2017.

The judgment came less than ten days after the Rajasthan Assembly passed a bill providing for life imprisonment and a fine up to Rs 5 lakh to convicts in cases of mob lynching involving the victim's death.

The police had registered cases against suspects Om Yadav (45), Hukum Chand Yadav (44), Sudhir Yadav (45), Jagmal Jagmal Yadav (73), Naveen Sharma (48) and Rahul Saini (24) and more than 200 unnamed people.

The trial in the lynching case concluded on August 7. More than 40 witnesses, including Khan's two sons who were with him on the day of the incident, have deposed in the case so far.

2017 Alwar Lynching case

Khan, a resident of Haryana's Nuh village, was beaten up by cow vigilantes near Behror in Rajasthan on 1 April 2017 for allegedly transporting cattle without permission.

On 31 March, he left his village for Jaipur to purchase dairy cattle. Khan was one of only 10 dairy farmers in his village, and he was hoping to increase milk production for the upcoming holy month of Ramadan.

On 1 April, Khan, along with six others, was returning from Jaipur to his village in Nuh, Haryana, carrying cows and calves. They were stopped near Jaguwas crossing at Jaipur-Delhi national highway by 200 cow vigilantes. The mob beat them with rods and sticks.