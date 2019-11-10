  • search
Trending Ayodhya Verdict Kartarpur Corridor Maharashtra
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Pehle Mandir Phir Sarkar says Sena on Maharashtra govt formation

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Nov 10: Government formation in Maharashtra is likely to be delayed due to the Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut hinted on Saturday.

    The Supreme Court on Saturday cleared the way for the construction of a Ram Temple at the disputed site at Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot a 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a mosque.

    Sanjay Raut
    Sanjay Raut

    In a tweet, Raut said, "Pehle Mandir Phir Sarkar!! Ayodhya mein Mandir Maharashtra mein Sarkar ... Jai ShriRam."

    Maharashtra Govt formation: Governor invites BJP to form government

    When contacted, Raut told PTI, "Next two days, it is only Ayodhya. Nothing on government."

    The term of the 13th Maharashtra assembly ends on Saturday.

    The BJP and the Sena, with 161 seats between them in the 288-member House, have not been able to form a government due to a stalemate on sharing of the chief minister's post.

    CM Devendra Fadnavis resigned on Friday and was appointed to the post in caretaker capacity.

    NCP president Sharad Pawar maintained the mandate was for the BJP and Sena to form a stable government.

    Devendra Fadnavis resigns as Maharashtra CM, says never discussed 50:50 formula

    "Our responsibility is to be constructive opposition," We are watching as to when the government is formed," Pawar said on Saturday.

    State Congress president Balasaheb Thorat is in Delhi for the CWC meeting.

    More SANJAY RAUT News

    Read more about:

    sanjay raut maharashtra shiv sena

    Story first published: Sunday, November 10, 2019, 7:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 10, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue