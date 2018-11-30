  • search

Peace possible only if Pakistan becomes secular like India: Army Chief

By
    New Delhi, Nov 30: Coming down hard at Islamabad for its support to islamic extremism, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Friday said peace with India is possible only if Pakistan truly becomes 'a secular state'. He said Pakistan should strive to become a secular country like India.

    Army Chief General Bipin Rawat
    Army Chief General Bipin Rawat

    "Pakistan has made its state an Islamic State. If they have to stay together with India, then they've to develop as a secular state. We are a secular state. If they're willing to become secular like us, then they seem to have an opportunity," General Rawat said.

    General Rawat has been extremely critical about Pakistan and endorses Centre's stance that "terror and talks can't go together". He has time and again said that there is an external hand in the stone pelting incidents in the valley.

    Also Read | Kartarpur to be seen in isolation, shouldn't be linked to anything else: Army chief

    Genral Rawat had in September welcomed government's decision to call off talks with Pakistan and said that it was time to give it back to Pakistan army and terrorists.

    "Talks and terrorism can't go hand in hand," said General Bipin Rawat soon after Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan called India's decision "arrogant and negative".

    "I think our government's policy has been quite clear and concise. We've made no bones about the fact that talks and terrorism can't go hand in hand. Pakistan needs to curb the menace of terrorism," Rawat told ANI.

    He said that India needs to take stern action to avenge the barbarism carried out by terrorists and Pakistan army.

    Story first published: Friday, November 30, 2018, 10:36 [IST]
