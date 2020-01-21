  • search
    Peace Party files curative petition in Ayodhya case

    New Delhi, Jan 21: The Peace Party of India has filed a curative petition to review the Supreme Court's verdict in Ayodhya land dispute case. A curative petition is the last judicial corrective measure that can be pleaded for in any judgment passed by the top court.

    Review Petitions on Ayodhya are rejected

    Ayodhya review petitions rejected

    All review petitions seeking a review of the Ayodhya verdict were rejected by a five-judge Bench of the Supreme Court.

    The new five-judge bench was headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde and comprises Justices Ashok Bhushan, S A Nazeer, D Y Chandrachud and Sanjiv Khanna. Justice Khanna is the new judge on the bench who has replaced retired Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi.

      A total of 18 review petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court seeking review of its November 9 judgement.

      Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict

      On November 9, the Supreme Court delivered a unanimous judgment in the title suit of the disputed area awarding it to the Hindu parties for the construction of a temple.

      It also directed the Centre to come up with a scheme within three months to set up a trust which will hand over the outer courtyard and inner courtyard of the site for construction of a temple.

      Apart from this, the SC stated that an alternate land of 5 acres is to be allotted to Muslims for the liberty of constructing a mosque, either by the central govt or the State govt, in a suitable and prominent place in Ayodhya.

