  • search

Peace initiative has always come first from Pakistan, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

By
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    New Delhi, Dec 2: Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu under fire again over interview to a Pakistani news channel in which he says peace initiative has always come first from Pakistan, according to reports.

    Peace initiative has always come first from Pakistan, says Navjot Singh Sidhu
    Navjot Singh Sidhu

    Slamming Sidhu's remark, BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, on Twitter asked Sidhu, whether he isn't ashamed of telling a Pakistani channel that it is Pakistan that has always taken the peace initiative?

    However, this isn't the first time that Sidhu has praised Pakistan. Sidhu had earlier too triggered a major controversy after he attended the oath-taking ceremony of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in August and hugged Pakistan Army chief General Bajwa.

    Earlier, on November 28, Sidhu visited Pakistan for the ground-breaking ceremony of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor on the invitation of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. During the event he heaped praised on Khan and said generations will remember Khan's name whenever they speak about Kartarpur.

    Last week, Pakistan and India announced that they would develop the corridor on their respective side of the border to help Indian pilgrims visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur.

    Read more about:

    navjot singh sidhu pakistan kartarpur imran khan

    Story first published: Sunday, December 2, 2018, 12:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 2, 2018

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue