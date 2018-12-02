Peace initiative has always come first from Pakistan, says Navjot Singh Sidhu

New Delhi, Dec 2: Cricketer-turned-politician Navjot Singh Sidhu under fire again over interview to a Pakistani news channel in which he says peace initiative has always come first from Pakistan, according to reports.

Slamming Sidhu's remark, BJP leader Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga, on Twitter asked Sidhu, whether he isn't ashamed of telling a Pakistani channel that it is Pakistan that has always taken the peace initiative?

सिद्धू जी आपको शर्म नही आई पाकिस्तानी टीवी चैनल पर ये कहते हुए की शांति की पहल हमेशा पाकिस्तान ने की है । @capt_amarinder साहब क्या आप सिद्धू से सहमत है अगर नही तो क्या उसे कैबनेट से बाहर करेंगे ? pic.twitter.com/NQylL1yHE2 — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) December 2, 2018

However, this isn't the first time that Sidhu has praised Pakistan. Sidhu had earlier too triggered a major controversy after he attended the oath-taking ceremony of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in August and hugged Pakistan Army chief General Bajwa.

Earlier, on November 28, Sidhu visited Pakistan for the ground-breaking ceremony of the Kartarpur Sahib corridor on the invitation of Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. During the event he heaped praised on Khan and said generations will remember Khan's name whenever they speak about Kartarpur.

Last week, Pakistan and India announced that they would develop the corridor on their respective side of the border to help Indian pilgrims visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur.