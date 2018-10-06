Peace and development in Syria and Afghanistan equally important for India and Russia

New Delhi, Oct 6: Besides having mutual cooperation on a slew of issues, India and Russia have expressed their commitment for peace and stability in Syria and Afghanistan. They decided to cooperate for regional peace as growth of the region is not possible unless peace prevails in the conflicting areas.

India and Russia have reaffirmed their commitment for a political resolution of the conflict in Syria, through an inclusive Syrian-led, Syrian-owned political process which safeguards the state sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of the country in pursuance of United Nations Security Council Resolution 2254 (2015).

Both the leaders reiterated their support for the Geneva process and the mediation offered by the United Nations, as well as the Astana process, and stressed the complementarity between the two initiatives calling upon all stake holders to actively engage in building a peaceful, stable and sovereign Syrian nation and support the intra-Syrian dialogue without preconditions or external interference.

They have also called for enhancing efforts to provide all necessary humanitarian assistance to bring the long drawn suffering of the Syrian people to end it as soon as possible, bearing in mind urgent reconstruction needs and return of refugees and internally displaced persons. Ministry sources informed that recently a big Indian delegation visited Syria but investment there.

India and Russia have also declared their support to the Afghanistan government's efforts towards the realization of an Afghan-led, and Afghan-owned national peace reconciliation process. Concerned with the unabated violence and severely undermined security situation in Afghanistan and its adverse effect on the region, both the leaders resolved to work through the Moscow Format, SCO Contact Group on Afghanistan, and all other recognized formats for an early resolution to the long-term conflict in Afghanistan, end to terrorist violence, external safe havens and sanctuaries for terrorists and the worsening drug problem in the country. Both Sides called upon the international community to join efforts to thwart any external interference in Afghanistan, to restore its economy, contribute to sustaining peace and security, economic and political development of a stable, secure, united, prosperous and independent Afghanistan. India and Russia will launch joint development and capacity building projects in Afghanistan.

The importance of the full and effective implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear programme in order to support international peace and security was also underlined by both the countries, to strengthen non-proliferation regime and to develop normal economic cooperation with Iran. They called for all issues related to the Iranian nuclear programme to be resolved peacefully and through dialogue.

Positive developments in the Korean peninsula was welcomed and they conveyed their support for efforts to bring about lasting peace and stability in this sub-region through diplomacy and dialogue. And they also agreed that while drawing-up the mechanism to resolve the Korean Peninsula issues it is necessary to take into account and address concerns related to its proliferation linkages.