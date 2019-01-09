  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    PDS scam: Chhattisgarh govt sets up probe team headed by Kalluri

    By
    |

    Raipur, Jan 9: The Chhattisgarh government on Tuesday set up a 12-member SIT led by controversial police officer S R P Kalluri to probe the Public Distribution System (PDS) scam of the previous Bharatiya Janata Party government.

    Bhupesh Baghel

    The alleged scam was exposed in February, 2015 when ACB and EOW sleuths conducted simultaneous raids at 25 premises of Chhattisgarh State Civil Supplies Corporation Limited and residences of its officials.

    During the raid, a 113-page diary (in which names of beneficiaries of the scam were mentioned) was allegedly recovered.

    The Congress claimed that the scam was worth Rs 36,000 crore and during the election campaign it accused former chief minister Raman Singh of being involved in it. It said then that it would open an investigation into the issue if it was voted to power.

    The scam pertains to alleged disbursement of rice and salt samples found unfit for human consumption in 2014 by certain officers. In all, 254 samples lifted from across the state were found to be unfit. The ACB, which investigated the case, recovered dairies which list payments allegedly made to certain officials and politicians whose names are in code.

    In 2015, a public interest litigation was filed by Sudeep Shrivasatva in the Chhattisgarh high court demanding an SIT investigation. Shrivastava claimed ACB did not name the actual beneficiaries of the scam.

    With the announcement of a 12-member SIT into the PDS scam, the stage in Chhattisgarh is set for a second round of confrontation between the Congress and the BJP, after the recent Assembly elections.

    Read more about:

    raman singh chhattisgarh pds acb bhupesh baghel

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 9, 2019, 1:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jan 9, 2019
    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue