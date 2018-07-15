PDP rebels claim support of 51 MLAs say new govt in J&K soon

Srinagar, July 15: The PDP rebels have claimed the support of 51 MLAs and said that there would be a new government in Jammu and Kashmir soon. PDP MLA, Abdul Majeed Padder said that they had the support of 51 lawmakers in the 87 member house in J&K.

Be assured that we have more numbers than required. You need 44 MLAs and we have 51, Padder, who is an MLA from Noorabad constituency said.

Padder along with 5 others (3 MLAs and 2 MLCs) held a press conference in which they called their faction as the real PDP. They also said that they had lost confidence in the leadership of Mehbooba Mufti.

The PDP is the single largest party with 28 MLAs while the BJP is second with 25. The National Conference has 15 while the Congress 12. The CPI(M) and PDF have one member each while the rest are independents.

Padder said that they wanted to give a good government for the people of the state and they would want like minded people to join them. The people have voted for development and we want to provide that for the rest of the three year term, he also added.