PDP MLA’s car used in Amarnath Yatra attack says NIA

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, jan 22: The probe into the Amarnath Yatra attack has thrown up a shocking revelation. It has been found that the vehicle of PDP MLA from Jammu and Kashmir was alleged used in the attack.

The NIA wrote a letter to the Additional Director General of Police, Jammu and Kashmir in which this revelation was made. The NIA's letter states that it had come to their notice that the vehicle of Aijaz Mir was used to attack the pilgrims of the Amarnath Yatra. It may be recalled that 8 pilgrims were killed on July 10 2017 after terrorists carried out the attack.

Mir, who represented the Wachi constituency of South Kashmir's Shopian district has been accused by the investigating agency of having a soft corner for terrorists. In its letter the NIA says, " you are requested to provide criminal record/antecedents if any and integrity report on respect of aforesaid ex-MLA Aijaz Ahmad Mir to Rakesh Sharma SPO.CIO of the instant case."

Mir has been in the news for sometime now. It may be recalled that last year there was a weapons heist at his residence. In September an SPO Adil Bashir posted at Mir's residence had decamped with nine weapons including 4 AK-47 rifles, one pistol and four INSAS rifles.