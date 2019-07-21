  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PDP members booked for instigating against VDCs

    By Anuj Cariappa
    |

    New Delhi, July 21: Some PDP members, including former MLC Firdous Tak, have been booked for allegedly instigating people against the village defence committees (VDCs), officials said.

    The development comes after workers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), led by Tak, held a protest near a mosque in Kishtwar on Friday against the reported plans of the Jammu and Kashmir administration to strengthen the VDCs.

    PDP members booked for instigating against VDCs
    PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti

    They raised slogans against the governor-led administration, the BJP and the RSS during the protest.

    Mufti dissolves PDP's political affairs committee

    "Tak and others have been booked for instigating people against VDCs", deputy commissioner, Kishtwar, Angrez Singh, told PTI.

    PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti dubbed the FIR "false and frivolous" and demanded its immediate rollback.

    "The party leaders have represented the sentiments and aspirations of the people but it seems that the local administration are working under pressure from a particular political organisation. The registration of the case only speaks about the sorry state of affairs in Chenab Valley," the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said.

    She also warned the administration against the plans to arm civilians in Chenab Valley, saying the idea is "fraught with only dangerous consequences".

    The VDCs were setup in the mid-1990s with an aim to strengthen the security of those Hindus living in remote and mountainous areas of Doda, Kishtwar, Ramba, Rajouri, Reasi, Kathua and Poonch districts of the region.

    The members of these committees not only guard the identified villages along the border, but also the infrastructural installations in and around them.

    More PEOPLES DEMOCRATIC PARTY News

    Read more about:

    peoples democratic party mehbooba mufti

    Story first published: Sunday, July 21, 2019, 11:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 21, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue