YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    PDP meeting to discuss situation in J&K not allowed

    By
    |

    Jammu, Sep 03: A meeting of the PDP was not allowed by the authorities. The meeting was called to discuss the political situation in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday at 11 am, the first one since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5.

    PDP meeting to discuss situation in J&K not allowed
    PDP general secretary Ghulam Nahi Lone Hanjura

    The PDP had sought permission for holding a meeting at its office in Srinagar, but without assigning any reasons, the meeting was not allowed said PDP general secretary Ghulam Nahi Lone Hanjura.

    A report in The Tribune, while quoting Hanjura said that when he informed them that he had sought permission from the authorities for such a meeting, the police told him that he could not move out as he was under house arrest.

    Fact check: Who desecrated this Kali idol in Bengal Temple?

    He also said that his other colleagues too were not allowed to step out of their houses. The PDP had notified that it would hold a meeting at its party headquarters in Srinagar to discuss the prevailing situation in the Union Territory. It was also supposed to discuss the prolonged detention of its chief, Mehbooba Mufti.

    More JAMMU AND KASHMIR News

    Read more about:

    jammu and kashmir

    Story first published: Thursday, September 3, 2020, 16:03 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 3, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X